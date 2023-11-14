Inmate of government observation home in Thanjavur scales wall and escapes

TIRUCHY: An inmate from the government observation home in Thanjavur escaped on Sunday and the police are searching for him.

It is said, on Sunday morning, the inmates from the Government Observation home were allowed to go to their morning ablutions.

While all the inmates except a 17-year-old boy from Papanasam who has a case at Vallam police station escaped from the home by jumping off the compound of the home, the officials who chased him, could not locate him.

Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur South police who registered a case and are searching for the boy.