Injured makhna elephant dies in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: An injured makhna (tuskless male elephant) at Koodapatti village on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border died on Tuesday.

The elephant was spotted standing in the Bhavani River over the last few days. An examination by the forest department revealed that the animal was injured in a suspected fight with another elephant.

The elephant had piercing wounds on its head, and its ear was found torn.

The elephant migrated from Kerala a few days ago. It was given sugarcane and fruits mixed with medicine to aid its recovery.

Despite treatment, the elephant succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, said a forest department staff.

Veterinarians carried out a post-mortem, and samples were collected to ascertain the exact reason for its death.