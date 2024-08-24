'Initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with Sri Lanka', CM Stalin to MEA

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Union External Affairs Ministry to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts to secure the expeditious release of all 'our' fishermen and their fishing boats on Saturday.

Expressing concern over the apprehension of 11 fishermen and their mechanised boat from Nagapattinam by the Sri Lankan navy on August 23, Stalin said, "I urge you to initiate immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts to secure the expeditious release of all our fishermen and their fishing boats."

"I have repeatedly highlighted that such incidents are occurring at an alarming frequency, " the CM said, and drew the MEA's attention to a couple of instances of attacks on fishermen at sea by unidentified persons from Sri Lanka in the last two weeks. "The issue needs to be addressed immediately, " Stalin added.

Pointing out that about 324 fishermen and 44 boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2024 alone, the Chief Minister, in his demi official letter to the CM, said that the fishing community in Tamil Nadu continues to face immense hardships due to the recurrent arrests, which severely affect their means of subsistence.