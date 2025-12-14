Infra & jobs led to Tamil Nadu’s double-digit growth: Finance Minister

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has achieved double-digit economic growth due to the job creation resulting from the development of various infrastructure projects, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Saturday.

“The State achieved double-digit economic growth on account of job creation resulting from the various infrastructure projects established in Tamil Nadu. The private sector also holds a special place in contributing towards the double-digit economic growth,” he said. He appealed to private players to contribute towards the further progress of the State.

Taking part in a private university’s event, he pointed out that CM Stalin-led Dravidian model regime ensured the State’s economic growth reached 11.19 per cent, a new high.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan spoke at the event, highlighting the contribution of the Tamil film industry. “Though a lot of movies were made in Bollywood, it all focused on one language, whereas those movies made from this part of the country were pan India movies,” he said. Chennai is the true hub for pan-India filmmaking, he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State L Murugan, were supposed to be part of the event, but it was announced that they were unable to take part in the meeting.

