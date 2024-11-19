Infra bottleneck choking Coimbatore's growth, CODISSIA appeals to Finance Commission

COIMBATORE: An industrial body representing small-scale industries in Coimbatore, CODISSIA, has sought to set up more industrial parks in Coimbatore to further boost the growth and economy of the region.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, CODISSIA president M Karthikeyan said as land rates in Coimbatore are skyrocketing, it is becoming difficult for industries to purchase and establish factories.

“The government should acquire lands to establish three or four industrial parks, each in an area of 300 to 400 acres in different locations, with good infrastructure and give them for industries at affordable rates,” he said.

The memorandum said foreign firms can utilise the existing ecosystem to establish their facility in Coimbatore. “It will boost the overall revenue of the region and position Coimbatore as an ideal destination for manufacturing,” he said.

Detailing other major requirements, the memorandum also sought to set up a ‘Skill Development University’ as there are around 100 colleges and 4.5 lakh MSMEs in the region. “It will help to upskill students from colleges and as well as rural people to become industry-ready and employable. Eventually, this will reduce the industry’s dependence on migrant workers and boost employment opportunities for our region.”

For the growth and development of the region, the existing transportation infrastructure should be expanded and modernised, the industrial body appealed to the Finance Commission.

It also demanded the implementation of Metro Rail projects, expansion of Coimbatore International Airport on a fast-lane and completion of road projects at the earliest.

The testing facilities should be enhanced to enable MSMEs to raise their standards to international requirements in supplying materials, CODISSIA has urged.