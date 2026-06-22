Inflow to Bhavanisagar dam drops to 76 cusecs; water levels fall across Erode dams

Outflow exceeds inflow

according to a Maalaimalar report, the water level in the dam stood at 54.86 feet on Monday morning. While the dam received an inflow of only 76 cusecs, a total of 520 cusecs was being released. Of the total discharge, 420 cusecs was released through the Thadapalli-Arakankottai canal for irrigation, while 100 cusecs was let into the Bhavani river for drinking water requirements.

Citing the poor storage in Bhavanisagar dam, the farmers depended on it had recently raised concerns about diverting water from there to the Athikadavu-Avinashi project.