Inflow into Mettur dam surges slightly

COIMBATORE: Inflow to the Mettur dam surged marginally on Sunday, raising hopes for the dam to fill up once again.

From an inflow of 9,731 cusecs on Saturday, the inflow into the dam increased to 11,397 cusecs on Sunday following rains in the catchment areas. For delta and canal irrigation, 6,500 cusecs has been released from the dam.

As the inflow is higher than the water released, the water storage level in the dam began to increase marginally from 118.34 feet on Saturday to 118.62 feet on Sunday as against the full storage level of 120 feet.

With the water level inching upwards gradually, the dam is expected to reach its FRL once again. So far, the dam has filled six times this year.

At Hogenakkal, the inflow from Karnataka surged from 8,000 cusecs on Saturday to 9,500 cusecs on Sunday.