Industry expansion must center around drones, AI, global jobs: SICCI tells Tamil Nadu government

One of the key proposals is the creation of a dedicated drone corridor in Tamil Nadu focused on defence applications, logistics, agriculture, disaster response, infrastructure inspection and MRO services.

SICCI said the State should fast-track the proposed drone hub project in Chettinad. The chamber also said that manufacturing accounts for around 20% of TN’s economy. “The State should aim to raise this to at least 25% by expanding into sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, space technology and advanced manufacturing,” a member said.