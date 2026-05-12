Industry expansion must center around drones, AI, global jobs: SICCI tells Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The Southern India Chamber of Commerce – Industry (SICCI) has urged the TVK’s Vijay-led State government to push a technology-led industrial expansion strategy centred around drones, artificial intelligence, green manufacturing, export growth and global labour mobility in its post-election policy memorandum.
One of the key proposals is the creation of a dedicated drone corridor in Tamil Nadu focused on defence applications, logistics, agriculture, disaster response, infrastructure inspection and MRO services.
SICCI said the State should fast-track the proposed drone hub project in Chettinad. The chamber also said that manufacturing accounts for around 20% of TN’s economy. “The State should aim to raise this to at least 25% by expanding into sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, space technology and advanced manufacturing,” a member said.
SICCI also pushed for a stand-alone AI policy and greater funding for the TNAI Mission. It also pressed for a review of policies on AI, MSME and Cybersecurity, Industry and Blue Economy. It proposed new policies for agri-tech, dairy development and diaspora engagement, besides calling for a permanent Government-Industry Council for structured consultations between businesses and policymakers.
The memorandum also focused heavily on ease of doing business reforms. The chamber sought time-bound approvals, deemed clearances, transparent land allotment, faster dispute resolution and lower compliance burdens for MSMEs and investors.
On infrastructure, SICCI asked the government to accelerate projects including the Bengaluru-Chennai Industrial Corridor, Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Chennai-Kanniyakumari Corridor. It also highlighted the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor and the upcoming Kulasekarapatinam Spaceport as potential employment drivers for southern districts.
The chamber further proposed a Green Industrial Transition Roadmap centred on renewable energy, green hydrogen, battery storage, electric mobility and industrial decarbonisation. For exporters, SICCI recommended the creation of an Export Facilitation Centre to function as a single-window platform for export support and dispute resolution. It also said Tamil Nadu should position itself to attract investments arising from trade agreements such as the India-UK FTA and India-EFTA pact.
On MSMEs, the chamber flagged issues including delayed payments, limited access to funding, weak technology adoption and low integration with global markets. It proposed technology grants, export-readiness programmes and procurement incentives for innovative small industries.
The memorandum also called for expansion in biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and med-tech manufacturing while flagging continuing concerns around malnutrition and child health indicators.
In the tourism sector, SICCI proposed integrated development of temple tourism, coastal tourism, medical tourism, heritage circuits and film-linked creative industries through district-level planning and infrastructure investment. The chamber additionally suggested measures including diaspora engagement initiatives, commercial arbitration hubs, StartupTN reforms, tax administration modernisation and alternative financing models such as blue bonds and PPP frameworks.