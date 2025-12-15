IndiGo cancels most Tiruchy–Chennai flights from December 16, retains only two daily services

CHENNAI: IndiGo Airlines has announced that it will cut four of the six services it operates between Chennai and Tiruchy from December 16, while the remaining two will be upgraded to larger Airbus aircraft that can accommodate more passengers.

The airline operates six ATR aircraft on this route, at 7.35 am, 10.35 am, 12.40 pm, 2.55 pm, and 10.15 pm. From December 16, however, it will run only two services, at 10.35 am and 5.55 pm. All other Tiruchy-Chennai services will be temporarily cancelled, said airport sources.

The move is aimed at providing more seats to passengers, as Airbus aircraft have a higher seating capacity compared to ATR planes, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Tiruchy International Airport has extensive domestic and international connectivity, with direct flights to destinations such as Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai, in addition to domestic services to cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. IndiGo currently operates these services using smaller ATR aircraft.