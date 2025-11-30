India Post unveils special stamp in honour of Obul Reddy

CHENNAI: India Post on Sunday unveiled a customised commemorative 'My Stamp' marking the birth centenary of Pottipatti Obul Reddy (1925–2025), the distinguished industrialist, philanthropist and patron of classical arts whose legacy continues to shape south India's industrial and cultural history.

The stamp was released at a special centenary celebration in the city by Major Manoj M, IPoS, Director of Postal Services, in the presence of Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group.

A pioneering entrepreneur, Obul Reddy forged one of India's earliest Indo-Japanese collaborations with Matsushita (Panasonic) in 1972, laying the foundation of Indo National Limited, today known for its iconic Nippo batteries. Under his stewardship, Nippo emerged as one of India's most trusted dry-cell brands, producing nearly 800 million batteries annually and achieving deep rural penetration through affordable, innovative products.

At the event, Prathap C Reddy hailed Obul Reddy as a rare blend of industrial vision, human compassion and cultural commitment, recalling his crucial role as an initiating director of Apollo Hospitals and his lifelong generosity, integrity and mentorship.

Beyond industry, Obul Reddy's philanthropic footprint extended across education, elder care, healthcare and community welfare. A passionate patron of Carnatic music, he founded the Sri Thyagaraja Seva Samithi and supported generations of musicians.