India is for all: CM Stalin on Constitution Day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said India belongs to all its people and not to any one culture or ideology. Marking Constitution Day, he reaffirmed the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to BR Ambedkar’s vision and asserted that the State would continue to resist attempts to dilute the core values of the Constitution.

Stalin said true federalism, as envisaged by the Constitution, must be upheld, and that the rights of every State would be protected. He added that the best tribute to the Constitution was to defend the Republic from those who fear its assurance of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

The Preamble to the Constitution was read out in all Secretariat departments, district collectorates, government offices and public sector undertakings on Wednesday.