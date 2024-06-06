INDIA bloc's victory has put a leash on fascism: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Dubbing the nationwide 'victory' of the INDIA bloc as a "leash on fascism", Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said the election results showed that the people were not supportive of a fascist unitary form of government in India.

In a letter to the party cadre, Stalin thanked the people with folded hands for delivering a total victory to their alliance. He said the element of fear has been removed from the hearts of minorities. "God-fearing voters of the land where the (Ayodhya Ram) temple was built have defeated communal forces trying to exploit spiritual beliefs for selfish political gains," wrote Stalin.

Stating that "democratic faith has started sprouting," the CM said the INDIA bloc would steer the country in a manner safeguarding the Constitutional principles. "The 40/40 seats achieved in Tamil Nadu by the alliance would be a major catalyst to the task," he added.

Advising party cadre to shun pompous celebrations and assure voters that they would echo the people's voice in the Parliament, the DMK president said the total victory in Tamil Nadu would have a major impact on Indian politics next five years.

Pointing out that the BJP's decline to below majority has demonstrated that the people lack faith in them, Stalin said the INDIA bloc has secured a major victory in places considered their (BJP) bastion. "That the INDIA bloc has matched the BJP's numbers in the Parliament is proof of the democracy being safeguarded," the CM added.