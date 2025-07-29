INDIA bloc questioning Army harming nation: Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday strongly criticised the INDIA bloc, accusing its leaders of attempting to undermine national security and downplay the efforts of the Indian armed forces.

"The INDI Alliance should at least stop engaging in the act of giving credit to Pakistan, showing no patriotism and trying to dilute India's security," Nainar Nagenthran said, referring to remarks made by opposition leaders questioning the nationality of terrorists neutralised in a recent Army operation.

Citing the Indian Army's 'Operation Mahadev', which eliminated three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists—Sulaiman, Afgan, and Jibran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Nainar Nagenthran said the operation had brought "solace to wounded hearts." He thanked the Indian Army for its swift action and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for formally announcing the success in Parliament.

"The Union government has now confirmed the Pakistani identities of the terrorists by confiscating their documents. The INDI Alliance, particularly the Congress, which earlier raised doubts about their nationality, should now be ashamed," he said.

Separately, the BJP also responded to DMK MP P Wilson's claim that the party has consistently celebrated the legacy of the Cholas, citing the 2010 millennium celebration of the Big Temple. In a statement, the BJP questioned why top DMK leaders, including former CM M Karunanidhi and CM MK Stalin, had not made regular efforts to commemorate the Chola dynasty if their reverence was genuine.

"The DMK's sudden emphasis on the Cholas appears to be a reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to Thoothukudi and Gangaikondacholapuram. Their silence over the years stands exposed," the BJP said.