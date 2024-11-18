‘Independent exercise of judicial power is duty’

CHENNAI: Independent exercise of judicial power was not only a judge’s prerogative but also a duty and it was therefore important that judges decide matters based on their appreciation of the law and as per their conscience, unfettered by other views, Justice BV Nagarathna, Judge of the Supreme Court said.

Delivering the Justice S Natarajan Centenary Commemoration lecture, Justice Nagarathna, furthermore said that it was ultimately conviction, courage and independence of judges which decide matters before a court of law.

Her lecture was on the theme of “Checks and Balances under the Indian Constitution through a Looking Glass.” Also, she said only an independent and impartial judiciary can effectively exercise its power of judicial review.