Increase procurement of milk, Dairy Minister directs Aavin officials

CHENNAI: State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, RS Rajakannappan on Thursday directed the Aavin officials to increase the milk procurement to 50 lakh litres per day and double the revenue of State-run Aavin.

According to the official statement, released by the Milk and Dairy Development department, the newly-appointed Minister conducted an inspection at the Ambattur Aavin plant on Thursday morning along with the higher officials and instructed them to take effective measures including safe handling of milk packet production and machinery and keeping the dairy farm clean.

During the inspection, the Minister reviewed the process of milk production and other value-added products such as desserts and sweets and discussed with the officials on production of the sweets, which are required during the Deepavali festival.

Rajakannappan ordered the officials to take necessary measures to increase the revenue by selling milk and other dairy products to the public without any compromise in quality.

“You must take steps to achieve the target of doubling Aavin’s revenue by increasing milk production and sales. Steps must be taken to increase the milk procurement to 50 lakh litres per day,” Rajakannappan told the officials.

The Minister also directed the officials to ensure the unhindered distribution of milk packets to the public during the northeast monsoon season and floods.

Aavin MD S Vineeth and other officials were present during the inspection.