Increase in POCSO cases is sign of growing confidence among victims on Stalin’s govt: Law Minister S Regupathy

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravidian model government has taken stern action against those committing crimes against women and children. As a result, victims have overcome their fear and are now reporting crimes immediately, leading to an increase in the number of FIRs under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, stated Minister for Law S Regupathy.

“POSCO cases have now become a talking point. This is due to the CM’s encouragement, which has instilled confidence in girls to report such incidents. Unlike in the past, the present government acts swiftly and takes immediate action on such complaints. This has helped them to overcome their fear and encourages them to seek legal action against the perpetrators, leading to a rise in the number of FIRs under the POCSO Act,” said the minister while responding to the debate on demands for grants for the department on Friday.

To substantiate his statement, the minister announced that exclusive trial courts would be established in 14 districts, including Chennai, to expedite cases filed under the POCSO Act. He also referred to the amendments introduced by the Chief Minister earlier this year to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1988, as well as to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, to impose stricter punishments.

The minister further attributed the rise in reported cases to increased public awareness and the establishment of exclusive courts to handle cybercrimes, economic offences, and women’s rights.

Batting for the TN's Law and Order situation

Defending the state's law and order situation, the minister stated that Tamil Nadu has emerged as a "safe state," attracting industrialists and labourers from other states, which contributes to sustainable growth. “The Law department, as an advisory body, provides the legal framework for policies developed by the government. It ensures the achievement of sustainable development goals and the protection of everyone’s rights,” he added.

TN govt continues efforts to make Tamil the official language of the MHC

The Tamil Nadu government continues its efforts to make Tamil the official language of the Madras High Court, Minister S. Regupathy said, recalling that these efforts date back to the tenure of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. However, the nine-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had rejected the state's proposal regarding this matter.

The current Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has consistently raised the issue and emphasised it on multiple occasions to the Prime Minister and Supreme Court judges during official functions, said the minister while responding to Ponneri MLA Durai Chandrasekar during the debate on demands for grants for the department.