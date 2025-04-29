Begin typing your search...
Income tax raid at Kajah Beedi Company in Tirunelveli over tax evasion allegations
The operation, carried out with the support of central paramilitary forces, follows allegations of large-scale tax evasion, said a Daily Thanthi report.
CHENNAI: Income Tax Department officials conducted a surprise raid today at the Kajah Beedi Company, a prominent beedi manufacturer based in Tirunelveli town.
Sources indicate that the raid is part of a wider investigation targeting multiple beedi companies operating in the region. Kajah Beedi, known for its long-standing presence in the industry, is reportedly under scrutiny for irregularities in financial reporting.
As the raid continues, officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the findings.
