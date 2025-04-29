Income tax raid at Kajah Beedi Company in Tirunelveli over tax evasion allegations

CHENNAI: Income Tax Department officials conducted a surprise raid today at the Kajah Beedi Company, a prominent beedi manufacturer based in Tirunelveli town.

The operation, carried out with the support of central paramilitary forces, follows allegations of large-scale tax evasion, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Sources indicate that the raid is part of a wider investigation targeting multiple beedi companies operating in the region. Kajah Beedi, known for its long-standing presence in the industry, is reportedly under scrutiny for irregularities in financial reporting.

As the raid continues, officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the findings.