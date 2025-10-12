Inclusive panchayats key for a thriving democracy, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to social equality, saying steps were being taken to rename streets and areas bearing caste-based names with derogatory connotations and replace them with neutral ones. He also called for transparency, inclusiveness, and environmental responsibility in grassroots governance, urging all village panchayats to function as models of participatory democracy.

Addressing over 12,000 gram sabha meetings held simultaneously across Tamil Nadu via video conference from his camp office, the Chief Minister said, “The administration and financial management of every village panchayat must be transparent. Income and expenditure accounts should be explained to the people through the gram sabha and implemented only with their consent. Details of how and when funds are spent must be made available to every citizen.”

He also interacted with residents from five village panchayats in Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Madurai, Villupuram, and Thanjavur districts, reiterating that he was the first Chief Minister in the State to directly participate in Gram Sabha meetings and engage with the public.

Stalin emphasised that each suggestion raised during the gram sabha meetings would be examined and implemented under various rural development schemes. He said the gram sabha, held six times a year, embodies the democratic spirit envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi, who believed India’s strength lies in its villages.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s “Dravidian Model of Governance,” he said the State has consistently prioritised equality, social justice, and women’s empowerment through initiatives such as Kalaignar Kanavu Illam and Mahalir Urimai Thogai. He noted that the “Namma Oor, Namma Arasu” (Our Village, Our Government) initiative was designed to help people identify and prioritise three key local needs during each gram sabha session, which district administrations would ensure were implemented promptly. “This is people’s democracy in its truest sense, where governance begins at the grassroots,” he said.

Addressing issues of climate change and global warming, the Chief Minister called for community-level awareness on environmental challenges and stressed the importance of rainwater harvesting and responsible water management to protect groundwater reserves. “Water should be treated like money, spent wisely and conserved carefully. Every village must play its part in ensuring long-term water security,” he said.

With the northeast monsoon approaching, Stalin directed all local bodies to undertake precautionary measures, including stormwater drain cleaning, mosquito control, and dengue prevention. “Health workers and panchayat officials must act together to prevent outbreaks. A healthy society begins with clean surroundings,” he said.

He also reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy on child labour and the employment of adolescents in hazardous industries, urging citizens to report such instances to the authorities to ensure that “every child in Tamil Nadu grows up learning, not labouring.”

The gram sabha meetings discussed progress in key schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Chief Minister’s Rural Roads Development Programme, and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) 2.0. Reports and audit statements of each panchayat’s financial activities were presented for public scrutiny.

The meetings were attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs, district collectors, and officials. “Our villages are not just administrative units; they are the heartbeat of Tamil Nadu’s growth. The strength of our villages defines the strength of our State,” Stalin said.