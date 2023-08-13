Incentive for ryots with traditional rice seed bank

CHENGALPATTU: Farmers who maintain traditional rice seed banks in the district will avail an incentive scheme of Rs 3 lakh under the State Agricultural Development Scheme, District Agriculture Associate Director R Ashok on Saturday announced.

“Farmers who want to benefit from this scheme must maintain at least 100 traditional rice varieties in the seed bank. The traditional rice varieties maintained every year should be re-produced and maintained with racial purity,” he said.

He added that traditional rice varieties should be reproduced and maintained naturally without using chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Farmers who want to benefit from this scheme can register on the Agrisnet website or Ulavan app.