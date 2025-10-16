In the assembly: Thangam Thenarasu presents first supplementary estimates for 2025-26

CHENNAI: State Finance and Environment and Climate Change Minister Thangam Thenarasu presented the first supplementary estimates for 2025-2026 to the Tamil Nadu Assembly for a sum of Rs 2,914.99 crore.

The supplementary estimates are being presented mainly to obtain approval of the legislature for expenditure on ‘New Service’ and ‘New Instrument of Service’ items which have been sanctioned since the presentation of budget estimates 2025-2026, and to enable recoupment for advances made from the contingency fund.

The minister told the House that the government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1,137.97 crore as ways and means advance to settle the terminal benefits due to the retired, voluntary retired and deceased employees of state transport undertakings.

He also said Rs 522.34 crore has been allocated towards transfer to the state disaster response fund account, being the assistance received from the national disaster response fund during 2025-2026 for Cyclone Fengal of 2024.

Similarly, Thenarasu said the government has sanctioned Rs 471.53 crore as share capital assistance towards the procurement of 3,000 new BS-VI buses to replace the overaged buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport undertakings for the financial year 2025-2026.

Likewise, the he told the Assembly that a sum of Rs 469.84 crore for the implementation of ‘Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam’ scheme for the year 2025-2026.

"A token provision of Rs 1,000 under each item is included in the supplementary estimates under Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and the balance amount will be met by re-appropriation from savings within the grant.