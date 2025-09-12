In his own right: DT returns to Ranji after a decade

CHENNAI: In the conveyor belt that is Tamil Nadu cricket, there is always a steady supply of young talents, especially spinners. Yet, left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar, who last represented the State in the 2015-16 season, has got the call-up for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season at the age of 32.

A month ago, he made headlines by taking all 10 wickets in an innings for Sea Hawks in a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) first division match against Globe Trotters. In the recently concluded Buchi Babu tournament, Chandrasekar continued his good run by securing two five-wicket hauls for TNCA X1 against Haryana and Bengal.

"Chandrasekar cannot be kept out because he has been performing really well over the years. That kind of performance and his exposure to the domestic circuit count for a lot, and spinners especially bowl really well when they keep gaining experience. It is really good to have him," Tamil Nadu coach M Senthilnathan told DT Next after the squad announcement.

DREAM DEBUT

Chandrasekar made his Ranji debut in the 2015-16 season against Baroda and took six wickets, dismissing Hardik Pandya in both innings. He took 18 wickets in five games that season but was never considered in Tamil Nadu's scheme of things after that. All changed on September 9.

"I was expecting the call. I have been performing well for the last three seasons. I am happy that TNCA has shown faith in me," he told DT Next.

The consistency of ‘DT’, as Chandrasekar is referred to in the Chennai cricketing circles, cannot be overlooked. He has amassed over 450 wickets in the TNCA first division league since his debut in the 2013-14 season. In the current season, he is the leading wicket-taker with 38 scalps, picking up from where he left off in the 2024-25 season, in which he was the leading bowler with 59 wickets.

"I believe in DT Bhai," "Game changer he is DT bhai", reads comments from Tamil Nadu's Gen-Z cricketers on Chandrasekar's social media post about his recent 10-wicket haul for Sea Hawks. While the famous words were borrowed from Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj’s comment about Jasprit Bumrah, the emotions are the same.

TALE OF PERSEVERANCE

DT is respected for his relentless work ethic, and his comeback into the senior team is a lesson in perseverance.

Hailing from Arani town in Tiruvallur, Chandrasekar was born into a family of humble means. His parents were weavers. Chandrasekar nursed no ambitions of playing professional cricket even after playing for Tiruvallur district in the age-group category. He did enjoy the game, but had to work as a marker to support himself in the initial days.

"I am always grateful for my first coach, S Sardhar, who started a cricket coaching camp near our neighbourhood. If not for that camp, I may not even have played cricket," Chandrasekar said.

Sardhar, who to this day struggles to make ends meet, started the Himalaya Cricket Academy in 2007 to live his dreams through youngsters from his small town. The academy survived only three years. But Chandrasekar learnt the basics from Sardhar and broke into age-group cricket at the district level soon and was noticed by coaches and administrators.

"He used to bowl medium pace with run-up and action like Wasim Akram. He was always a hard worker. Even as a youngster, he worked harder than I expected," Sardhar recalled fondly.

Sardhar was among the first persons Chandrasekar called to inform of his Ranji call-up. The next call was to another one of his mentors, Sadagopan Sathish (brother of former India International Sadagopan Ramesh), the coach who was instrumental in the southpaw transforming from medium pacer to spinner.

A defiant Chandrasekar did not immediately warm up to the suggestion. "In one of the matches, we were falling on over rate, and I told him to finish up quickly by bowling spin. He ended up getting wickets. He tried spin bowling in the next few matches, too, and got wickets. Then he saw the weight in the suggestion," Sathish said.

During those days, a young Chandrasekar would either jog or hitchhike from his home in Arani to Sathish’s Swastik Cricket Academy in Surapet. "He did not have much money to spare and buses were also irregular at those times. Still, he would be the first person to turn up for practice," Sathish said. The coach then took Chandrasekar home and hosted him at his house for two years when he trained at his academy.

Sathish credited former Indian wicketkeeper Bharat Reddy, for taking Chandrasekar into the fold of Chemplast-run cricket clubs.

"I would say his stint at Jolly Rovers is what helped him the most. Thanks to Bharath Reddy for that. When he played Ranji in 2014-15, within two years of making his first division debut, I feel the pressure was giddying for him. Now, with a wealth of experience, I believe he is up for the task and wish him a good run in his comeback phase," Sathish said.

DT is grateful for every help he received along the way and the support from his present club, Sea Hawks, and TJ Srinivasaraj, chairman and managing director of Freight Consol International, which runs Sea Hawks.

FANS IN THE FAMILY

Like a philosopher, DT is even grateful for the situation he was born into. "As my parents are not much aware of the ways of the world, they did not stop me from playing cricket.”

Were there no criticisms from relatives or neighbours for focusing on cricket instead of education? Chandrasekar thought for a while before answering, "Not much. We were poor, right? So, people maintained the distance."

Chandrasekar credited his wife, Vidya, for being his pillar of support through his journey. "Like my parents, my wife too does not know much about the nitty-gritties of the game. But she takes care of me, my diet, and our two young children, and has been my cheerleader since the days of our relationship."

While Chandrasekar's place in the eleven that takes the field might not be a given, one thing is certain - he will grind on, as he always has.















