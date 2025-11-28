In a shocker, Tiruchy homemaker told to pay Rs 9.48 cr pending GST

TIRUCHY: A homemaker from Tiruchy received a shocking message from a bank asking her to pay the pending GST due of Rs 9.48 crore for an ‘industry’ that she had no idea of. The bank also mentioned that her bank account has been frozen, and she had to approach the police seeking help to withdraw a sum of Rs 3,200 she had in her account.

According to sources, S Kalaivani (35), wife of Siva, a temporary electrician at the airport and a resident of Kajanagar in Mannarpuram in Tiruchy, held an account with a nationalised bank in Sundar Nagar. When she went to withdraw the money she had in the account for the treatment of her child, who is unwell, the ATM kiosk displayed that her account was frozen and asked her to contact her bank for further clarification.

The shocked Kalaivani went to the bank and inquired and to her further shock, the bank officials told her that she has a pending GST of Rs 9.48 crore and the bank had received a notice for the amount. Kalaivani, a mother of two children who was not aware of anything, explained her plight, but the bank officials had reportedly insisted she clear the GST dues or approach the police.

Accordingly, Kalaivani approached the City Commissioner of Police, N Kamini and complained. The Commissioner who received the complaint directed her to approach the Cyber Crime Police, and they redirected her to the City Crime Branch police. Based on the complaint, the City Crime Branch Police registered a case.

The initial investigation by the police found that Kalaivani’s Aadhaar number, PAN card and photographs were used by someone from Srivilliputhur. They had started a company and commenced business, but that particular firm failed to pay the GST. Hence, her account was frozen. However, the innocent Kalaivani appealed to the police to help her withdraw the sum of Rs 3,700 available in her account.