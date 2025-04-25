In a first, Coimbatore police slap one-year restraining order against women harassment case accused

COIMBATORE: For the first time in Coimbatore, a one-year protection order has been issued under the recently amended Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Act 2025, against a sexual assault accused to ensure the safety of the victim.

In a recent case under the Mettupalayam Police Station jurisdiction, a 19-year-old woman was subjected to continued sexual harassment by M Abdul Rasak (48) residing in the same locality. A case was registered against the accused on March 23, and was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

A previous case is also pending against him at Mettupalayam Railway Police Station for a similar harassment complaint by the same victim.

Meanwhile, on the recommendation of the Inspector of Mettupalayam Police Station and under the directive of the Superintendent of Police, a one-year protection order has been issued against Abdul Rasak by Coimbatore North RDO.

As per the provisions of the amended Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, if the accused violates the conditions of the protection order, it shall be considered a punishable offence and the violator shall be liable for imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to one lakh. Strict legal action will be taken against any breach of this order.

This Protection Order prohibits the accused from attempting to communicate with the aggrieved person in any form whatsoever, including personal or oral or written or electronic or telephonic contact, or through third parties.

This is the first instance in Coimbatore District where such an order has been issued under the recently amended Act, and also the second in the state.