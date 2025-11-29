In 42-day feat, Madras Hight Court judge clears 13,000 pending cases

CHENNAI: In a record-setting exercise, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy of the Madras High Court has disposed of 13,625 criminal cases, all punishable with up to three years of imprisonment and pending for more than three years, within 42 working days.

The special drive was taken up by the High Court on its own, following Supreme Court directions to prioritise long-pending cases carrying lesser sentences. Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy was specially designated for the task, and cases under the High Court’s jurisdiction were withdrawn from district courts and transferred to him.

A total of 20,985 cases were moved from district courts, and hearings began on August 19. Over 13,625 cases had been disposed of by October 29, while 7,357 cases were sent back to the respective trial courts for further proceedings.

The disposed matters included cases related to accidents, theft, protests, gambling and matrimonial disputes.

In his order, the judge recorded appreciation for government advocates S Sugendran, Kasthuri and Vinoth Kumar, as well as police personnel and court staff, for their cooperation in completing the high-volume exercise.