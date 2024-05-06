Improve quality of education in northern Tamil Nadu, says PMK founder S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the districts in north Tamil Nadu and delta region have fared poorly in the class 12 board examination, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to implement special schemes to improve quality of education in such districts.

In a statement, the senior leader said that Thiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Mayiladuthurai, Vellore and Kallakurichi are in the last 10 positions in terms of pass percentile. Of the 10 districts, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai are in Cauvery irrigated districts and others are in north Tamil Nadu.

"Districts that stand from 11 to 15th position are from Cauvery irrigated region. This situation persists for more than 35 years. Northern districts never came in the top 10 positions and southern districts never came in the bottom 10. Teachers, who are from the southern districts, appointed in schools in north districts return to their natives within months. Government shools in the region are functioning without sufficient teachers, " he said.

Pointing out that a majority of families in northern districts belong to poor families of Vanniyar and SC communities, Ramadoss said that their children could not get private education or tuitions.

"State's development is not possible without developing social and educational state of northern districts. The government should take special measures to improve the quality of education in the north, " he urged.