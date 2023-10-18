Implementing MSS’s idea of MSP is real honour: Delta ryots

TIRUCHY: Implementing the recommendations of late agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan like farmers should be assured profitable pricing for their produces and the MSP should be fixed at least 50 per cent above the weighted average cost of production would be a real honour to the visionary man, said PR Pandian, president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, on Tuesday.

The Delta farmers from various associations, including the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, and Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, organised a commemoration meeting to pay respects to late agri scientist MS Swaminathan.

Speaking to reporters, PR Pandian said, the State government has named Orathanadu Agriculture College after the late scientist and son of soil MS Swaminathan and the entire farming fraternity feel honoured by thanked the government’s move.

“In order to encourage research in agriculture that was left by MS Swaminathan, an agriculture research centre and a manimandapam (memorial) should be constructed along the banks of the Cauvery. The state government should also display the steps initiated by MS Swaminathan on agriculture,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pandian said that MS Swaminathan had submitted the recommendations related to MSP for farmers 10 years back. Still, the recommendations have not been implemented both by the Union and state governments.

“Implementing the recommendations given by MS Swaminathan on the MSP formula that should be at least 50 per cent above the weighted average cost of production is the real honour to the visionary scientist,” said Pandian.