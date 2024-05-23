Ilayaraja sends legal notice to makers of 'Manjummel Boys' over copyright issue

CHENNAI: Ace music composer Ilayaraja sent a legal notice to the makers of the recently released Malayalam language film, 'Manjummel Boys' alleging exploiting of his musical work without obtaining permission.

The legal notice stated that the music composer was shocked and surprised as he came to know that the makers of Manjummel Boys have unlawfully exploited the song “Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan” originally composed by him for the movie ‘GUNA’ released in 1991 without obtaining any consent or permission.

Illayaraja claimed that he is the original composer of the song and stated that it is a well settled position of law that the Copyright Act, 1957, protects and guarantees the rights of the author or musical composer/producer and does not permit the unauthorized, improper, and unintended usage of any of the original musical work, said the notice .

Any usage or reusage of the musical work or an altered, modified ans adapted version thereof in any form by any third party, can only be upon obtaining the consent or permission of and payment of consideration to the author and first owner of the work, the notice read.

Ilayaraja said that despite he being the original owner of the song, 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan', without getting proper permission, the makers of Manjummel Boys are using his work as promotional material for the film in various platforms for commercially enrich themselves and attract viewership and publicity through improper means.

The notice also demanded to remove the said musical work from the film and the promotional activities and also demanded compensation for the unauthorized usage of the song within 15 days.

If the makers of the Manjummel Boys fail to fulfill the demand, appropriate legal action will be taken for willfully violating and infringing or abetting infringement, said the notice.