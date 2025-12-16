Ilayaraaja's songs removed from Good Bad Ugly, producer tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: Mythri Movie Makers has informed the Madras High Court that the songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja have been removed from the film Good Bad Ugly and that they will not be used hereafter.

Following a petition filed by Ilaiyaraaja, alleging that three of his songs were used without his permission in Good Bad Ugly, the Madras High Court had passed an interim order restraining the use of his songs in the film. Mythri Movie Makers filed a petition against it.

When the matter came up for hearing, Mythri Movie Makers' counsel submitted that the songs had already been removed from the movie and said that his songs would not be used in the film.