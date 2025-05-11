Ilaiyaraaja's Coimbatore concert postponed amid India-Pakistan tensions

CHENNAI: In light of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the organisers of Ilaiyaraaja's concert in Coimbatore have postponed the event from its original date, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The concert was originally scheduled for May 17 at Kovaipudhur in Coimbatore.

Although ticket sales were already under way, the organisers stated that the event has been postponed in consideration of everyone's safety.

They added that the concert will be held soon and that they are working closely with stakeholders to finalise a new date.