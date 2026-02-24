IIT Madras Prof. B. Ravindran appointed to UN’s Independent International Scientific Panel on AI

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Professor B Ravindran has been appointed to the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence (AI), established by the United Nations (UN) to provide rigorous, independent scientific assessment of AI’s impact on society.
Established through UN General Assembly Resolution, the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI serves as the first global scientific body on AI, bringing together leading experts from diverse regions and disciplines to assess how AI is transforming lives and societies worldwide.
The Panel’s creation follows the Global Digital Compact, adopted at the 2024 Summit of the Future, which outlined a shared vision for an open, safe, and inclusive digital future. Among its commitments was the formation of a global scientific body to advance understanding of AI and ensure international discussions are guided by the best available scientific evidence.
Ravindran is the Founding Head of Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) at IIT Madras and currently serves as Head of the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI). With more than three decades of experience in AI, his research interests span responsible AI and deep reinforcement learning.
Ravindran said, “AI is a generational technology, and it is affecting everybody, sometimes knowingly and often, even without their knowledge, that their lives are being touched by AI. So, the UN has now constituted an international panel of experts to look at the far-reaching implications of Artificial Intelligence. I am very honoured to be representing India in this panel of experts and the voice of the Global South.”
The Independent International Scientific Panel on AI aims to strengthen global scientific cooperation, generate evidence-based insights on AI deployment, and support international governance efforts by providing independent, multidisciplinary expertise on the technology’s societal, economic, and ethical implications.
Ravindran’s appointment reflects IIT Madras’ continued contributions to advancing responsible AI research and shaping global discourse on emerging technologies.