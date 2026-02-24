IIT Madras Prof. B. Ravindran appointed to UN’s Independent International Scientific Panel on AI

Established through UN General Assembly Resolution, the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI serves as the first global scientific body on AI, bringing together leading experts from diverse regions and disciplines to assess how AI is transforming lives and societies worldwide.

The Panel’s creation follows the Global Digital Compact, adopted at the 2024 Summit of the Future, which outlined a shared vision for an open, safe, and inclusive digital future. Among its commitments was the formation of a global scientific body to advance understanding of AI and ensure international discussions are guided by the best available scientific evidence.