IIT experts warn of future landslides in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: Even as efforts are in progress to recover the bodies of two more victims who lost their lives in a landslide in Tiruvannamalai, IIT experts have warned that the region can experience more landslides in the future.

Retired IIT experts from Chennai Mohan, Narayana Rao and Bhoominathan visited Tiruvannamalai following directions from the chief minister to inspect and provide advise on rescue operations.

Also Read: Cylone Fengal: Four bodies recovered from landslide site in Tiruvannamalai

The team on inspecting the various sites where landslides occured, warned that such incidents would continue in the region, according to a Maalaimalar report.

They said that while mild to moderate rain may not be an issue, heavy rainfall in the area could cause landslides in the future.

The team of experts advised people building houses near the hill to get safety clearance from their engineers before doing so. They also said that a detailed report in this regard would be submitted to the state government shortly.