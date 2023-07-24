"If the submissions are fabricated you'll be fined," MHC warns litigant

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has warned a litigant that he would be fined Rs 50,000 if his submission before the court was found fabricated.

The first division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu asked how many districts in the State without any government old age homes.

The bench also directed the Tamil Nadu government to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to open State-run old age homes in all the districts.

A litigant Pascal Sasil from Thoothukudi filed a PIL in the MHC seeking to direct the State to open government old age homes in all the districts.

"No old age home is run by the State government around all districts", said in his petition.

Further, the petitioner claimed that the State must run an old age home in each district under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

"The government has said that no old age home is run by the State right now, to his RTI application", said the petitioner.

"The government has failed to implement the provisions of law, other than giving subsidies to the old age homes", contended the petitioner.

After the submissions, the bench directed the State to respond to the petition and warned the litigant if his submissions are found fabricated, he will be fined.