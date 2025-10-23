Identify, repair schools in shoddy condition: School education department

CHENNAI: As parts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing heavy spells, School Education director S Kannappan has directed authorities to identify schools and related buildings in shoddy condition to prevent untoward incidents.

He has instructed school heads regarding the precautionary measures to take during the North East monsoon. The instruction consists of inspecting school buildings, toilets, and walls in the school premises and undertaking necessary pruning.

Teachers have also been asked to create awareness among students on maintaining the campus. The department has urged all schools to seal open wells and septic tanks in and around school premises. Also, necessary renovation of roofs must be taken along with monitoring the electrical connection in the school, directed the department officials.

Meanwhile, if students affected by rains in the districts lose vital documents such as marklists, transfer certificates, caste certificates and also textbooks, notebooks and uniforms, the education department has urged the respective Education department officials in districts to coordinate with the line department to provide the same to children at the earliest.

Other guidelines to ensure safety include removing water stagnation on school premises, repairing school buildings and walls, and thorough inspections of boarding schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools and Adi Dravidar Welfare and Tribal schools.

As schools mostly serve as relief camps during floods, the respective chief education officer, block education officers, and primary education officers should ensure all directions are strictly followed, the circular insisted.