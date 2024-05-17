ICG detains14 SL fishers with 5 boats for poaching

TIRUCHY: The Indian Coast Guard Service (ICGS) on Thursday apprehended 14 Sri Lankan fishermen and seized five country boats on charges of crossing the Maritime Zone of India (MZI) and seized 200 kg of endangered fish species.

According to officers, while patrolling, the ICGS Rani Durgavati spotted five country boats from Sri Lanka within the MZI at 13 nautical miles southeast of Point Calimere lighthouse and 7 nautical miles inside the Indian waters. The team immediately seized all five boats and 14 fishermen from Sri Lanka for violating the MZI (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessel) Act 1981.

The ICGS team also seized 200 kg of endangered fish species from the SL fishermen and took them to the Nagapattinam port. Later, all 14 were handed over to the Vedaranyam marine police for onward legal proceedings. They would be produced before a court on Friday after completing formalities, said sources.

ICG official sources said that action was initiated against the Sri Lankan fishermen group to ensure the protection of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and to curb illegal activities at sea.