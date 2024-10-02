IAS reshuffle: New heads for Hr Edu, Tangedco; Pradeep Yadav Deputy CM Udhayanidhi's Secretary

CHENNAI: In the latest reshuffle of top bureaucracy, the Tamil Nadu government appointed new Secretary for Higher Education Department and new chairman and managing director for Tangedco, and also created a new post of Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister, on Wednesday.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Additional Chief Secretary K Gopal was appointed as the Higher Education Secretary. Earlier, he was the Secretary of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department.

Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Yadav, who was the Higher Education Secretary, was appointed as the Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the newly created post.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Lakhoni, who was the chairman and managing director (CMD) of TNEB and Tangedco, was posted as the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management.

In his place, Human Resources Management Secretary K Nanthakumar was appointed.

Apart from them, the order dated October 2 said 12 officials from various ranks and departments have been reshuffled.