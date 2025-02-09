IAS rejig: Supriya Sahu back to environment dept, Alby John is new MD of TNPGCL

CHENNAI: In a massive bureaucratic reshuffle, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, has been made Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, a post which she held prior to her health department posting.

P Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, is now Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State while Dr Alby John Varghese, the former Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), has been given the portfolio of MD, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL).

In more significant transfers, K Manivasan, the former Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department, is now Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments.

On the other hand, B Chandra Mohan, the chief secretary of the tourism, culture and religious endowment department, has been appointed chief secretary of the education department.

K Gopal, former additional chief secretary of the higher education department, is now additional chief secretary of the department of special initiatives, a position earlier held by Har Sahay Meena.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Kumar Jayanth, has been transferred and given the new posting of Additional Chief Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department while Brajendra Navnit is the new Chief Secretary of the Information Technology and Digital Services Department. He was previously the additional chief secretary of the commercial taxes and registration department.

S Suresh Kumar, former Special Secretary, Backward Classes, MBC & Minorities Welfare Department, is now Director of the backward classes department. V Kalaiarasi is now Special Secretary, Backward Classes, MBC & Minorities Welfare Department.

