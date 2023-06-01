I live as one among you, like sugar in milk: CJ Gangapurwala

CHENNAI: Chief Justice of Madras High Court SV Gangapurwala said that he will adopt the traditions, conventions, and culture of Tamil Nadu and live as one among them, like sugar in the milk, in his acceptance speech to the welcome address by the Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram at Madras High Court on Thursday.



The Chief Justice greeted the gathering with 'Vanakkam'. "I bring greetings from the land of saints and scholars to the people of land rich in art, culture, and intellect. As a Chief Justice of this glorious high court one of the premier high courts it would be my honor and my privilege to work along with brother and sister judges and also the members of the bar,” said the Chief Justice.

"The Parsis from Persia had fled and landed at Navsari, the coastal region of Gujarat. The king there just took the glass of milk which was filled to the brim and said that there is no space for you here. The leader of the Parsis took sugar, then put into it and said we will live with you like the sugar in the milk. You all will be rest assured that I will adopt the tradition, convention, and culture of the state of Tamil Nadu and live like one of you,” noted the Chief Justice.

In his welcome address Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram said that in December 2022, his Lordship was elevated to the position of acting Chief Justice of the chartered High Court of Bombay after completing 12 arduous years of service. Indeed the chance to lead two high courts is uncommon in anyone's judicial career and your lordship is gifted with that rare opportunity".

"Your lordship will find a dialect of Marathi spoken in Tamil Nadu which is known as Thanjavur Marathi, researchers say that the dialect has words used 300 years back and are now discontinued in Maharashtra,” said the AG.

"At present Marathi is the mother tongue of One lakh people in Tamil Nadu, mostly settled in Thanjavur and Chennai. They are the descendants of those who settled in Thanjavur when Ekoji alias Venkoji Raja Bhonsle, half-brother of Chatrapathi Sivaji conquered Thanjavur in 1876 and founded Maratha rule. It is worth mentioning that the Tanjore painting, a form of art, flourished and attained its pinnacle during the Marathi rule. Marathi inscriptions can be seen at Tanjore's big temple which illustrates the strong historical ties that exist between the two states. I wish Your Lordship an enjoyable stay and fruitful tenure of office in the Madras High Court,” noted the AG.