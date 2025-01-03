I know only as much as the media does: Minister Duraimurugan on ED raids

CHENNAI: Preferring to remain tight-lipped on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ‘raids’ at his son Kathir Anand and his associates places in native Vellore, Tamil Nadu minister of mines and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Friday said that no one was present at their Vellore residence at the moment and he only knows as much as the media does.

As news of the ED sleuths knocking at his son Kathir Anand’s residence in Vellore in the company of armed CRPF guards early on Friday morning hit the headlines, senior minister Duraimurugan got into a huddle with his advocates at his Kotturpuram residence here in the city. Emerging out of his house after consulting the advocates, Duraimurugan reacted to the ED sleuths arriving at his son’s vellore residence and said, “I know only as much as you (media) do.”

Asked about the ED raiding them after five years, an evasive Duraimurugan said, “I don’t know which agency officials have come (for the raid). There is no one there (at home). I Will share the information when I know which agency has come.”

Vellore MP Kathir Anand and his family are said to be in a west Asian country on a tour at the moment. While party sources said that the ED team was waiting for a member of Kathir Anand’s family to arrive at the locked house, raids were believed to be underway in the family owned Kingston Engineering College and the houses of Kathir Anand’s associate and local party functionary ‘Poonjolai' Srinivasan.

In the backdrop of the ED raids at his son’s places in native Vellore, Duraimurugan went straightaway to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s chamber upon his arrival at the state Secretariat. He is believed to be briefing the CM about the raids.