ED raids senior DMK leader and Minister Duraimurugan, MP son in Vellore

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate officials are raiding DMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources and Mines Minister Duraimurugan’s residence in Vellore on Friday (January 3).

His son and Lok Sabha member Kathir Anand's residence is also being searched, added a Thanthi TV report.

Raids are also on at Duraimurugan's close aide Poonjolai Srinivasan’s house.

Further details are awaited.