I-Day: Special teams to check overcharging by private omni buses

CHENNAI: Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, 2025, and the subsequent government holiday, the Transport Commissioner has constituted special teams to curb overcharging by private omnibus buses taking advantage of increased demand for outstation travel.



Passengers travelling to their native places for the long weekend complained that several omni buses had hiked fares steeply in view of the surge in demand.

The teams, comprising regional transport officers, motor vehicle inspectors and transport check-post inspectors, will conduct intensive inspections across the State.

Strict action will be taken against Omni buses found to be charging excessive fares or operating without proper permits, including the imposition of fines, seizure of vehicles and recovery of applicable taxes.