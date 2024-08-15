I-Day 2024: Amidst differences, CM Stalin attends Governor Ravi's 'At Home' reception

CHENNAI: In a surprising move, Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues took part in the Governor R N Ravi's tea party, "At Home" reception on Thursday evening at the Raj Bhavan here.

Though the ruling DMK government and the Raj Bhavan have been at loggerheads in various issues, and days earlier all the parties in the DMK-led INDIA bloc alliance had skipped the Governor Ravi's tea party, CM MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) speaker M Appavu, senior ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy, EV Velu, MRK Panneerselvam, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin witnessed the cultural show, a documentary show on India's independence struggle, a photo shoot with the artistes and had high tea with Governor Ravi and first lady of Tamil Nadu.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, former AIADMK ministers D Jayakumar, P Benjamin, BJP state president K Annamalai, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and deputy general secretary LK Sudhish, Tamil Maanila Congress (M) president GK Vasan, the Nawab of Arcot, Muhammad Ali Khan Wallajah and few other politicians were also present on the occasion.

DGP Shankar Jiwal and other IAS officers, Defence, Navy and IAF officers were also witnessing the reception.

Earlier in the day, State Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu clarified that although the ruling DMK government has differences with the Governor on several issues, considering the respect for the office of the Governor, the State Government has decided to take part in the Independence day tea party, hosted by the Governor.