I-Day 2024: CM Stalin, Ministers to attend Governor’s tea party

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin and his ministers would attend the Independence Day tea party to be hosted by Governor R N Ravi at the Raj Bhavan later in the evening, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu informed here on Thursday.

Putting to rest speculation surrounding the reported boycott of the tea party by the ruling DMK, Minister Thangam Thennarasu told journalists at the state secretariat this morning that they have decided to attend the tea party, respecting the institution of the Governor.

Asked about their participation in the tea party in the backdrop of their allies announcing their boycott of the event, Thennarasu said, “On behalf of the government, we have decided to accept the Governor’s invitation and attend the ‘I’ Day tea party. We will attend it.”

On whether the CM would attend, the minister casually said that everyone would attend.

Reacting to a query on the Governor’s critique of drug prevalence in Tamil Nadu, the finance minister said, “Ministers have been issuing clarifications on issues as and when necessary. Political views and the stand of the government are different.”

On the Governor Ravi’s criticism of the Dravidian movement, Thennarasu reiterated that

DMK has differences with the governor on such issues, but the Chief Minister has great respect for the post (office) of the Governor.

Responding to a specific query on the governor continuing at office despite the reported expiry of his term, the minister reiterated, “Politically, DMK might have differences on the issues. The post of governor is an institution. CM respects the institution.”