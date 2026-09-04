Husband of ex-cook tries to get school sambar spiked in Sathyamangalam

The school has around 50 students.

On August 31, a teacher, who was carrying out the quality check of food prepared for students, noticed that the sambar was unusually yellow.

She informed the headmistress Kumudha, who then quizzed the cook Ponnamma on the quantity of turmeric used in the sambar.

When the cook insisted she used only the usual required quantity, Kumudha sensed something amiss.