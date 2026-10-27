Husband attacks wife with sickle inside Family Court in Kanyakumari

The accused, Vincent Raj (43), attacked his wife, Jerlin Prema (32), on the head inside the court premises. When he tried to escape, a lawyer chased and caught him, and they handed him over to the Thakkalay police.

Police rushed the woman to the Government Hospital at Aravali. She is undergoing treatment there. Police registered a case and are conducting further investigation. Police sources said a murder charge is alleged to have been pending against Vincent Raj.