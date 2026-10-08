Hunt on for ideologues' memorial site: Minister Rajmohan

Speaking to reporters in Chennai after distributing pension orders to journalists, he said the memorial project would be implemented along with a study centre and library.

Replying to a question on the recent by-election, Rajmohan said the polling was conducted without cash-for-votes or booth rigging.

Hailing the by-election arrangements, he said the poll was being conducted fairly and freely.

Responding to demands raised by representatives of small and marginal newspapers, Rajmohan said he had himself come from the field of journalism. He added that the government treated all newspaper organisations equally and was extending welfare measures to different types of magazines and newspapers.

Tamil Development Secretary V Rajaraman and Director of Information and Public Relations A Arun Thamburaj participated in the event.