Hunt on for ideologues' memorial site: Minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: School Education and Information Minister Rajmohan on Thursday said the government has yet to finalise the location for memorials to the ruling party's ideological leaders, amid opposition from Madras University staff over reported construction on the University's land.
The State government has proposed to establish an integrated memorial complex for five icons — Queen Velu Nachiyar, Periyar EV Ramasamy, BR Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, and Anjalai Ammal — along with a library on a portion of the University Union Grounds in Chetpet belonging to the University of Madras (UoM). The five personalities are also the ideological leaders of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). A cross-section of UoM faculty, staff, physical education teachers of affiliated colleges and sports enthusiasts has objected to the proposal.
Rajmohan said officials were considering around 10 locations for the proposed memorial, hinting that no site has been finalised.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai after distributing pension orders to journalists, he said the memorial project would be implemented along with a study centre and library.
Replying to a question on the recent by-election, Rajmohan said the polling was conducted without cash-for-votes or booth rigging.
Hailing the by-election arrangements, he said the poll was being conducted fairly and freely.
Responding to demands raised by representatives of small and marginal newspapers, Rajmohan said he had himself come from the field of journalism. He added that the government treated all newspaper organisations equally and was extending welfare measures to different types of magazines and newspapers.
Tamil Development Secretary V Rajaraman and Director of Information and Public Relations A Arun Thamburaj participated in the event.