Tamil Nadu | Rs 100 crore private school approvals fraud: CCB searches former DMK minister’s aides

Earlier, on September 16, searches were conducted at houses and offices belonging to the former minister and his aides, Valadi Karthik, Arun Prakash, and Prakash, in Tiruchy and Chennai, during which the police seized documents and electronic devices.

Last Saturday, searches were also conducted at houses and shops in Kallakurichi belonging to Saravanan, Ramesh, and Gokulakrishnan, relatives of the absconding accused, Muthukumar, who allegedly abetted the fraud by collecting money from private school managements.

The case stems from a complaint filed by DC Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, with the Chennai city police commissioner, alleging that a network had collected money from private school managements after promising to secure government approvals, including permanent recognition, upgradation, DTCP clearance, and other clearances.