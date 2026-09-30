Tamil Nadu | Rs 100 crore private school approvals fraud: CCB searches former DMK minister’s aides

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday conducted searches at five locations in Chennai in connection with the alleged multi-crore fraud allegedly involving former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and his associates for granting approvals to private schools.
The houses of Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s aides and that of the associates of the main accused, BT Araskumar and Muthukumar, in Saligramam, Kodambakkam, Choolaimedu, Navalur, and Poonamallee were searched, said the police.
The police seized 44 documents and a laptop at the end of the search.
Earlier, on September 16, searches were conducted at houses and offices belonging to the former minister and his aides, Valadi Karthik, Arun Prakash, and Prakash, in Tiruchy and Chennai, during which the police seized documents and electronic devices.
Last Saturday, searches were also conducted at houses and shops in Kallakurichi belonging to Saravanan, Ramesh, and Gokulakrishnan, relatives of the absconding accused, Muthukumar, who allegedly abetted the fraud by collecting money from private school managements.
The case stems from a complaint filed by DC Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, with the Chennai city police commissioner, alleging that a network had collected money from private school managements after promising to secure government approvals, including permanent recognition, upgradation, DTCP clearance, and other clearances.
Based on the complaint, the CCB registered a case and arrested the prime accused, BT Arasakumar (59) of Saligramam, on June 27. He was later remanded in judicial custody and detained under the Goondas Act. He was granted bail by the Madras High Court on Tuesday (September 29). Two other accused, Suresh and Raja have also been arrested in the case.
According to the police, more than 250 people have been examined so far, including several government officials from the School Education Department, and relevant government documents have been seized.
Preliminary inquiry has revealed that several crores of rupees were allegedly collected from 177 private schools on false assurances. Bank accounts linked to the accused, their family members, and associates have been identified and frozen. Also, 20 accounts linked to Arasakumar and his family and 29 accounts linked to Muthukumar are under financial scrutiny