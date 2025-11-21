Human chain in Ripon Building to raise awareness on SIR

CHENNAI: A group of about 200 physical education teachers formed a human chain at the Ripon Building on Thursday to raise awareness among citizens on the ongoing special revision of the electoral rolls for 2026.

The human chain focused on reminding eligible residents to submit the required forms for inclusion or correction in the voter list. Pamphlets were handed out to visitors and passers-by at the venue.

The Election Commission has directed all 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai to conduct an intensive revision exercise.

As part of the campaign, officials have been distributing pamphlets in residential areas, parks, and school zones, in addition to running audio announcements on battery-operated vehicles. Radio spots and social media messages have also been used to reach voters.