Human capital key for TN growth, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

CHENNAI: A sustained investment in human capital is the cornerstone of Tamil Nadu’s economic strength, with nearly half of the State’s youth entering college, Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Bizfest conclave organised by the Rajasthan Association Tamil Nadu, he noted growth patterns varied sharply across States. In Gujarat, he said, economic growth is largely driven by better power supply and road infrastructure, despite less than half of the youth there completing high school. “That is where we differ,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu’s focus on education marked a profound difference.

He said training future entrepreneurs and building a skilled pool of youth entering business were critical. With artificial intelligence driving rapid technological change, the younger generation must be equipped to adapt and innovate, he said, adding that Tamil Nadu should aim to create one of the finest pools of entrepreneurs and workforce for the future. Tamil Nadu, he noted, was growing at a real GDP rate of 11.19%, ahead of many other States.