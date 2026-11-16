HR&CE to restore dilapidated ancient Choleeswarar temple

Choleeswarar Temple has been placed in the dilapidated category, requiring conservation measures to address its deterioration. The department has invited bids from approved ‘sthapathys’, or traditional temple architects, and ‘sirpis’, or sculptors, registered with it.

Eligible government-registered contractors can also participate in association with approved temple architects.

According to a Tamil professor and archaeology enthusiast, the temple’s name and stone masonry suggest architectural influences from the Chola period. These features indicate that the structure could be around 800 to 1,000 years old, although its precise age remains unconfirmed.

The shrine’s deteriorated condition has made it difficult to establish its historical significance in detail. Its possible connections to the Chola period will require further examination and documentation. Scientific restoration under the supervision of qualified conservation experts could help preserve the original architectural features, the professor said. Such an approach could also facilitate research into the temple’s history, heritage and antiquity.

An HR&CE official said restoration was necessary to safeguard the structure. The proposed work would seek to conserve existing architectural elements while tackling the deterioration that had left the temple in a dilapidated state.

The official added that the exercise could help experts document the temple’s architectural features and establish more details about its historical importance, making conservation an opportunity both to protect the shrine and to improve understanding of its past.