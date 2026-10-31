Former Madras HC judges appointed to oversee Chidambaram Natarajar temple administration

CHENNAI: Former Madras High Court judges Justices V Bharathidasan and RM Suresh Kumar have been appointed chairman and co-chairman, respectively, of a Board of Management (BoM) constituted to oversee the administration of the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple. The appointments follow a Madras High Court order constituting the BoM after the Podhu Dikshitars and others challenged the state government's order permitting devotees to climb the Kanagasabai for darshan at the temple.
A Division Bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and E Manokaran constituted the board to oversee the temple's administration and ensure transparency in its functioning. The court directed the BoM to ensure fair and equal opportunities for devotees to have darshan of Sri Sabanayagar and Sivagami Ammal from the Kanagasabai without violating customary practices. Devotees wishing to sing hymns or recite slogans should be allowed to do so from below the elevated platform without disturbing other worshippers.
The board was also directed to take steps, in consultation with the Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission, to remove unauthorised constructions within the temple premises. It should retrieve encroached temple properties with the assistance of the district administration, recover pending rental and lease arrears, and explore ways to augment income from temple properties with expert advice.
The board will also comprise retired IAS officer C Rajendran as a member, while the secretary of the Podhu Dikshitars and the secretary of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will be ex-officio members.
The court directed that the Special Tahsildar (Property), who collects rents and other Kattalais for the temple, should continue the work under the BoM's supervision. All income from temple properties and Kattalais must be accounted for separately and submitted to the board by the fifth of every English calendar month.
Observing that judicial intervention had become necessary to address maladministration, the court pointed to extensive damage to the temple's heritage structure, failure to maintain proper accounts and the collection of donations in the name of 'Annadhanam' or 'Annapavadai'.
It also took note of the use of the temple dining hall for commercial and non-religious activities, effectively turning the premises into a food court, and the failure to protect temple properties.
With these observations and directions, the Division Bench disposed of the writ petitions.