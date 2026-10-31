Former Madras HC judges appointed to oversee Chidambaram Natarajar temple administration

The board was also directed to take steps, in consultation with the Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission, to remove unauthorised constructions within the temple premises. It should retrieve encroached temple properties with the assistance of the district administration, recover pending rental and lease arrears, and explore ways to augment income from temple properties with expert advice.

The board will also comprise retired IAS officer C Rajendran as a member, while the secretary of the Podhu Dikshitars and the secretary of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will be ex-officio members.

The court directed that the Special Tahsildar (Property), who collects rents and other Kattalais for the temple, should continue the work under the BoM's supervision. All income from temple properties and Kattalais must be accounted for separately and submitted to the board by the fifth of every English calendar month.